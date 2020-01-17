GREENSBURG - The students of the Greensburg Community High School Spirit Crew are working hard to increase student attendance and participation at school athletic events, and they are teaming up with local organizations and businesses to aid them in this goal.
Already this year, Miss Decatur County Sydney Meyer has sponsored a free meal prior to a game, and Richards Turf Management has sponsored gift cards for students in attendance.
Tonight (Saturday, Jan. 18) Decatur County Memorial Hospital is generously sponsoring free admission for all junior high and high school students.
GCHS administrators, staff and students would like to thank the Cheerblock sponsors thus far for the opportunities they have provided.
If you are interested in assisting the students in their goal to raise school spirit, contact Ginny Morath at gmorath@greensburg.k12.in.us or Heather Comer at hcomer@greensburg.k12.in.us.
