GREENSBURG – Thursday, November 11, Veterans Day, local veterans are invited to stop by the Decatur County Community Foundation, 101 E. Main Street, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for a token of appreciation.
For the second year in a row, the DCCF is offering a choice of gift cards to Decatur County veterans to thank them for their service.
The gift cards are available thanks to the Ella Jo Briggs Veterans Field of Interest Fund. Mrs. Briggs began the fund in 2017 to support projects, activities, and services for Decatur County veterans.
“We encourage local veterans to stop by the Foundation office for a token of appreciation,” DCCF Executive Director Tami Wenning said. “We hope to reach as many veterans as possible.”
Veterans can stop by the Foundation office to pick up their gift card, or they can call ahead at 812-662-6364 for curbside delivery.
“We are very honored that Mrs. Briggs entrusted the Foundation to help her support her favorite cause forever,” Wenning said. “We hope many of Decatur County’s veterans will stop by, receive a token of thanks, and share their stories with us this coming Veterans Day.”
