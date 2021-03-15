DEARBORN COUNTY - Beacons of Hope is a four-week grief support group from Loving Hearts Hospice in Bright that offers understanding, compassion, and support for those who have lost someone to traumatic death.
Loving Hearts Hospice provides a safe, supportive place where you can mourn, share, and process your personal loss. We are here to walk alongside you and provide information that is relevant to losing someone traumatically. Most importantly, we provide compassionate support while we journey with you through your grief.
Beacons of Hope meetings are scheduled for four Tuesdays in April starting on April 6 through April 27 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Because of current pandemic restrictions, this group will meet via ZOOM online. The group is free to the public, but registration is required, along with a valid email address to participate in online meetings. After you have registered, a link will be sent to your email address.
The Journey of Hope series offered by Loving Hearts Hospice comprises groups that touch on anyone suffering a loss, as well as specific topics including daughters losing their mother, a drug overdose loss, losing a spouse and how to get through the holidays. These groups are free, open to the public, and facilitated by knowledgeable and experienced specialists on bereavement.
For information, or to register, contact Rev. Patti Warning, Chaplain and Bereavement Coordinator, at 812-932-0641, or email her at pwarning@lovingheartshospice.com.
Loving Hearts Hospice offices are located at 23986 Stateline Road in Bright and serve Dearborn, Franklin, Ohio and Ripley Counties in Indiana.
- Information provided
