RUSH COUNTY - Rush County residents who might otherwise go without this holiday season are encouraged to sign-up for a free Thanksgiving dinner being provided by a man inspired to help others by the memory of his deceased wife.
Jeff Muegge and a host of volunteers are carrying on the Lisa Muegge Feast of Plenty Community Outreach program, which Lisa Muegge started 15 years ago and continued to oversee until her untimely death.
"We called it 'The Miracle on Apple Street,'" Jeff and Lisa's son Joel explained. "She thought it would be fantastic to be the hands and feet of love and service to the community as a way of offering hope and a hot meal to so many on Thanksgiving who were spending the day alone or who didn't have the means to celebrate."
There are no income requirements. All those interested in receiving a free meal need do is call 317-335-7590 and request one. This year's dinner will feature turkey, dressing, mashed and sweet potatoes, green beans, corn, rolls, dessert and a beverage for as many people as there are in the household.
Although the meal is being served in the Sarah Burke Exhibit Hall at the Hancock County Fairgrounds from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thanksgiving day (Thursday, Nov. 26), volunteers will be available to deliver plated dinners to Rush County homes.
"Our goal is bring awareness to the event for anyone in need," Jeff Muegge said. "We started delivering meals to Rush County two years ago, and last year we delivered over 150 meals to the area. I know there are plenty of people in need if they find out about the event."
The effort has grown from a small dine-in opportunity to providing as many as 2,700 meals in and around central Indiana - even as far away from Hancock County, where the Muegges live, as Richmond.
Joel said that in addition to providing a hot meal and hope to those in need, those involved with the outreach are also trying to bring awareness about and understanding of mental illness.
Lisa Muegge unexpectedly took her own life in 2016. Joel said she suffered from a sudden onset of anxiety and was prescribed medication as a way of dealing with it. The medication had an unexpected affect on her, Joel said, and she went from being anxious to taking her own life.
"She was never suicidal," he said. "But it happened when they did a dosage change. ... She became suicidal because of the medication and how it affected her."
The Muegges are doing their best to turn that tragedy into a positive.
"We need to remove the stigma from mental illness," he said. "Mom's story is a great example. She was a faith leader in our community and had a radio show. She was actively involved in a prison ministry. She brought hope and love to people all over, and then battled with this and ended up dying by suicide. What's amazing is we're not afraid to talk about it now, and her story has really affected people and opened a lot of doors towards removing that stigma. People need to think about mental illness just like they would any other disease. There's no reason to be ashamed of it. We're not ashamed of people who have cancer or heart disease, why would we not be willing to talk about mental illness that same way?"
Volunteers to help prepare and deliver the meals are needed. For more information, visit www.feastofplentyoutreach.com or visit "Feast of Plenty Community Outreach" on Facebook.
This effort is sponsored by area churches, businesses and volunteers.
