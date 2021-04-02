Southern Indiana Housing and Community Development Corporation (SIHCDC) and Administrative Resources association (ARa) are excited to announce a free Homeownership Counseling Workshop open to residents of Decatur, Rush and Henry Counties.
SIHCDC/ARa is partnering with Apprisen (a HUD approved non-profit housing counseling agency and a member of the BBB and the NFCC) who will provide the training. First Financial Bank will be sponsoring these workshops.
This free two-day workshop from 9 a.m. to noon May 1 and 8 will be presented virtually on Zoom.
Each attendee will receive a HUD home buyer certificate of completion at the end of the workshop. The training will address topics that will prepare participants for home-ownership such as working with a real estate agent, understanding budgets and credit history, finding and working with a lender, home inspections, home maintenance and preventing loan default.
Sign up is available through Eventbrite: https://bit.ly/2Oj1c4N
SIHCDC/ARa has also been working with the following local community partners:
• Joshua Marsh, Mayor City of Greensburg
• Bryan Robbins Economic Development Corporation of Decatur County
• Wendy Blake, Decatur County’s SIHCDC Board Representative
• Michael Pavey, Mayor City of Rushville
• Brian Sheehan, Special Project Manager City of Rushville
• John McCane, Rush County Economic and Community Development Corp.
• Ed Tarantino, Henry County Commissioners
• Cathy Hamilton, Henry County Hope Initiative
• Kennon Gray, Henry County Council
Greensburg Mayor Joshua Marsh said, “We are excited to support this program and hope it will help Greensburg residents obtain information needed to achieve their dreams of purchasing their first home.
Rushville Mayor Mike Pavey added, "We have worked with SIHCDC and ARa on several housing projects and look forward to partnering again, this time to help Rushville residents move toward home ownership."
And Henry County Commissioner Ed Tarantino said, "Henry County is a new member of ARa and appreciates being included in this initiative and is looking forward to having this free program for our residents."
For more information, contact Apprisen 800-355-2227 or lisa.piercefield@apprisen.com
SIHCDC is a non-for profit (501c3) extension of Administrative Resources association that functions as regional Community Development Corporation (CDC) for rural communities. It was designed assist communities in housing and redevelopment of in the Indiana Counties of Bartholomew, Decatur, Dearborn, Jackson, Jennings, Lawrence, Ripley, Rush, Scott, and Washington. SIHCDC has development and managed a variety of project including multi-unit apartments with funding from IHCDA/HOME grant, Federal Home Loan Bank AHP program and a Low-Income Tax Credit projects.
