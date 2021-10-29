RUSHVILLE - Now that summer is over and the weather is getting colder, why not attend one of the free events at The Open Resource in Rushville? These events are part of the continuing efforts to help the community better understand and utilize digital and computer related technologies.
Here is a look at November's calendar of events.
A three session workshop (Oct. 30, Nov. 6 and 13) offered in conjunction with Rushville Public entitled Creating Champagne Videos On a Kool-Aid budget. In these sessions, learn how to make memorable videos for family, friends, work or your own personal content.
On Oct. 26 and Nov. 2, The Open Resource will offer sessions focused on understanding and using Microsoft Word. Want to learn more about spreadsheets? On Nov. 9 and 16, enhance your knowledge of spreadsheets using Microsoft Excel. All of these sessions will be using the free online version of Microsoft Office Excel.
Need to create a website for your business or organization? In this workshop, you will be exploring the process of building a website using weebly.com a free website creating and hosting service. These sessions are for Nov. 4 and 11.
Then on Nov. 23 and 30, the Technology Tuesday learning opportunity topic will be Google Docs which is used by many schools and other organizations. Google Docs is a great alternative to Microsoft Office so why not take a couple of hours to learn more about this useful tool for creating documents and collaborating with others.
Don't forget The Open Resource has devices (desktop and laptops) available for the community if you need a computer. This equipment is provided at no charge. However, if possible, donations would be appreciated.
If you need help using technology, contact one of The Open Resource's Digital Navigators either in person or virtually. A Navigator is available Thursday in-person and virtually from 2 to 3:30 p.m. or other days by appointment. For more information on any of these opportunities, stop by the location at 103 North Main Street in Rushville, visit their website (theopenresource.org) or leave your question on (765) 560-3332.
The Digital Navigator Project at The Open Resource is partially supported by The Rush County Community Foundation.
-Information provided.
