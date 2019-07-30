Free Legal Aid clinic to be held locally

GREENSBURG – A free Legal Aid clinic will soon be held in Decatur County.
The clinic will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Aug. 14 at the Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library, and is offered to low-income residents.
According to Legal Aid, they are a non-profit agency providing free civil legal services and lawyer referrals to low-income individuals in Pro Bono District I covering eight counties in South Central Indiana: Bartholomew, Brown, Decatur, Jackson, Jennings, Johnson, Rush, and Shelby.
According to Legal Aid office manager Swaroopa Hurli, the Legal Aid clinic and Pro Bono Program utilizes local volunteer attorneys offering free legal consultations to low income individuals for the provision of legal advice and assistance in furtherance of equal access to justice within our community who might not otherwise be able to afford the counsel of an attorney.
Hurli told the Daily News there will be two attorneys at the Decatur County clinic.
Decatur County residents will be able to receive a 10 minute consultation to answer general questions, offer legal information or to receive other limited pro se assistance or advice. This is all on a first come, first serve basic. There is no registration requirement.
“This clinic is for low income families for any legal issue they are dealing with,” Hurli said. “This will be a way to help with that. If they have any legal papers, they can be looked at to give a sense of what’s going on that will help, and attorneys can assist with that."
Another free clinic will be held in Decatur County Nov. 13.
Other free clinics can be found in Bartholomew County from 3 to 5 p.m. Aug. 26 at the United Way Center, in Jennings County from 3 to 5 p.m. Aug. 20 at the Jennings County Library, and in Rush County from 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Rushville Public Library.
For more information, Legal Aid can be reached at 812-314-2722.
Contact: Joshua Heath, 812-663-3111 x7401; joshua.heath@greensburgdailynews.com.
