Legal Aid is holding a Free Legal Aid Phone Clinic for residents of their eight county district on Tuesday, Dec. 8. The phone clinic will be conducted from 3 to 5:30 p.m. though registration is required between noon to 1:30 p.m.
The district includes Bartholomew, Brown, Decatur, Jackson, Jennings, Johnson, Rush, and Shelby Counties.
The Legal Aid Clinic and Pro Bono Program utilizes local volunteer attorneys, offering free legal consultations to low-income individuals for the provision of legal advice and assistance in furtherance of equal access to justice who might not otherwise be able to afford an attorney.
Individuals calling to the Legal Aid Phone Clinic can expect to receive a brief consultation to answer general questions, offer legal information, or to receive other limited pro se assistance or advice, over the phone.
Individuals seeking legal consultation must register by calling Legal Aid at 812-378-0358 on Tuesday, Dec. 8, between noon and 1:30 pm. A volunteer attorney will return calls to registered individuals between 3 and 5:30 p.m. Individuals must be available between 3 and 5:30 p.m. to answer a call from an attorney.
The next Legal Aid Phone Clinic is on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021 with the same registration requirements and time frame.
