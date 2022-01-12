DECATUR COUNTY - On Martin Luther King Day, January 17, Decatur County residents will be eligible for free legal consultation concerning matters like bankruptcy, child support, complaints against a city, contract disputes, divorce, employment issues, healthcare, immigration landlord-tenant issues, long-term care facilities, mental health treatment, school law, small claims, social security issues and even wills and estates, to name a few.
During the Indiana State Bar Association’s annual “Talk to a Lawyer Today” event on Jan. 17, 10 to 15 minute consultations will be available in-person throughout the state or via local county hotlines. Licensed attorneys volunteering their time and experience will be available to answer general questions and offer legal information on a variety of topics like contract disputes, divorce, employment issues, healthcare, immigration, long-term care facilities, mental health treatment, school law, small claims, social security issues and even wills and estates, to name a few.
In light of the pandemic, attorneys are especially prepared to speak with callers about landlord-tenant issues, expungement, and bankruptcy. Other topics Hoosiers can discuss include child support, complaints again a city, contract disputes, divorce, employment issues, immigration, and wills and estates.
It is unlikely that callers will leave with their issues completely solved. Consultants cannot file papers or begin a relationship outside of the call.
To get the most out of the free legal consultation session, it is recommended that callers have a their list of questions written down, to make better use of the time.
Members of the ISBA donate their time for this once-a-year program as a tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The program is an opportunity for attorneys statewide to provide free legal consultations to members of the general public who might not otherwise be able to afford the counsel of an attorney.
For a consultation, register by calling 812-378-0358 Monday, January 17 between 12 and 2 p.m. and an attorney will call you between 3 and 5:30 p.m.
More information is available at www.inbar.org/consultation.
