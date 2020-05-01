DECATUR COUNTY - Legal Aid is holding a Free Legal Aid Phone Clinic for Decatur County residents on Tuesday, May 5.
The phone clinic will be held from 3 to 5:30 p.m.; registration time for the clinic is from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
The Legal Aid Phone Clinic offers free brief legal consultations to low income individuals seeking answers to general questions, offering legal information, and advice over the phone.
Individuals must register for the clinic by calling Legal Aid at 812-378-0358 between 1 and 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.
A volunteer attorney will return a call to the registered individuals between 3 and 5:30 p.m.
Individuals must be available between 3 and 5:30 p.m. to answer a call from an attorney.
