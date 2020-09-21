GREENSBURG — Greensburg Community Schools are helping the community fight hunger by making the meals local students receive at GCSS totally free through the duration of the 2020/2021 school year.
Passed in July of this year, the “Pandemic Child Hunger Prevention Act” will allow all children access to free breakfasts, lunches, and after school snack programs either in school or through “grab and go” and delivery options.
According to the Brookings Institute, 35 percent of households with children under 18 already were experiencing food insecurity in April. As the pandemic continued to cause widespread economic hardship, experts feared the child hunger crisis could become even worse. By increasing school meal participation rates, the Pandemic Child Hunger Prevention Act helps these programs continue to support local children.
In short, local children needn’t go hungry and local parents don’t need to choose between working or staying home to make sure their children are receiving appropriate nutrition.
“I’ve never seen a period of time like this in my career,” said Greensburg Community Schools Food Director Connie Million, DTR, CDM, CFPP. “It’s meant we have had to be very creative and really stay on top of the programs that are out there to help us save money in feeding these kids.”
Million’s credentials are a virtual alphabet soup of letters after her name extolling an experienced professional who is a certified dietary manager, a certified food protection professional with 20 years in her field at four different schools and the local hospital. As the Food Director for GCSS, she is first in the line of attack in the war to keep Greensburg city children well fed during the pandemic, second only to parents themselves.
“The Indiana Department of Education oversees the nutrition programs in our schools and they’re really good about sending out weekly letters letting us know what’s new,” Million said.
As it is with everyone in the workforce, the pandemic has created certain challenges to overcome simply to continue at a “normal” level. Her’s is no exception.
“Right now, product availability is something everyone is struggling with,” she explained. “You’ve got to find some things that meet nutritional guidlines and be prepackaged at the same time. At the beginning of the pandemic, it was most difficult to find appropriate boxing for our send-outs, but it’s slowly getting better.”
“To make all this happen, we’ve been really lucky to not have to add staff,” she continued.
Million buys for and provides the administrative support for three kitchens and three staffs with three managers who take care of the day-to-day concerns of keeping kids fed.
“We have really good staff here who care, and they can be creative in making it all happen,” she said.
Million said the challenge of working during the pandemic for her staff has not necessarily been the threat of a new virus, it’s been food availability and packaging.
“In food service, we have always been clean. Salmonella’s not great either, never mind COVID-18,” she said.
She added that her staff have, simply because they are used to working with food, already had the appropriate cleanliness and virus mitigation protocols in place.
“The real challenges have been in going from self-serve to everything pre-packaged. It’s taking extra time, but we’re holding up,” she said.
Selections have changed: no potato bars, no salad bars, no soups. Everything is prepackaged so students can “grab and go.”
The kitchens have also added lunch periods; three periods for lunch are now four to lower cafeteria capacity.
So, including breakfast, that means Food Services staff is responsible for creating how many meals a day?
“I’d say close to 2000,” Million said. “For the month of August? 31,000 meals not including staff. I have great workers, though. They’re all very knowledgeable about their jobs and they’re all very willing to flow with this. I’m very lucky.”
Million also expressed her gratitude to the teachers working in all three GCS buildings.
“They’ve seen the added work, and they’ve been very willing to help us by even wiping down tables. We’re very lucky in this system. Because it can change at any minute, we have to be ready, but our people love their jobs and I could not do this without them. We make a good team!”
