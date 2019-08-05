GREENSBURG – There will be a free lunch and a networking opportunity at the next meeting of Greensburg Hometown Networking.
All interested persons are invited to meet at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Hampton Inn & Suites.
If you know someone who could use some help making a connection or growing their business, feel free to invite them to join you. Be sure to bring plenty of business cards!
The meeting space is provided by Hampton Inn & Suites of Greensburg. They will also provide the drinks and a door prize this month. Lunch is courtesy of Shawn Moran of United Accounting Group of Greensburg and Columbus. Tracy Winters of Winters Publishing will bring the drinks and a door prize.
These meetings are designed to help everyone present grow their business, spread the word about upcoming events, and make connections.
There is never a charge of any kind. Sponsors provide the location, lunch, drinks, and even door prizes.
Meetings are from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. If you need to arrive late, or leave early, come anyway.
Anyone wanting to grow their business or organization and connect with other business people in the area.
For additional information, visit: hometownnetworking.com.
Information provided
