GREENFIELD - Are you looking for something fun to do on New Year's Eve? Travel to Depot Street Park in Greenfield for a free firework show and New Year countdown.
Fireworks will be shot off of the roof of the Depot Restaurant, 240 W. Mill Street, for the countdown with a larger firework display to take place in a nearby green space next to Depot Street Park.
This is a snow, rain or good weather event so expect the fireworks to ring in the New Year no matter what Mother Nature has in store (it is predicted to be a balmy 40 degrees on New Year's Eve).
There is no fee to watch the fireworks, but plan to arrive early to get a parking spot and to get to the park in time for the countdown.
Santa's Village and the light display will still be up in Depot Street Park, so there will be things to see in the park while you wait for the countdown.
The New Year's Eve countdown will happen just before midnight, so bring your noisemakers, put on your crazy hats and join in on what is sure to be a spectacular way to ring in 2023!
For more information go to the Event Calendar on the Hancock County Tourism and Visitor Center site at www.visitinhancock.org
The New Year's Eve Firework Countdown and Show is sponsored by Hancock County Tourism and Visitor Center along with the collaboration of The Depot Restaurant and the Greenfield Parks Department.
The event is being produced by BurgerHaus Productions of Frankton, Ind.
Hancock County Tourism and Visitor Center is located at 119 W. North St., Greenfield. It is a Destination Marketing Organization with a mission to bring regional, national and international business and leisure visitors to Hancock County for the economic benefit of the county.
For more information, contact the Hancock County Tourism and Visitor Center office at 317-477-8687 or visit www.visitinhancock.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.