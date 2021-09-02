SOUTHEASTERN INDIANA — Great Plains Communications, along with local Indiana site sponsors, reminds Southeastern Indiana residents of GPC "parking lot hotspots" available to access free public internet.
This reminder comes as the school year continues with some districts moving back to an e-learning format to mitigate rising Covid-19 risks.
GPC Indiana parking lot hotspots include:
Bike Park, Batesville
Liberty Park, Batesville
St. Michael’s Church, Brookville
Decatur County Fairgrounds, Greensburg
Downtown Farmer’s Market, Greensburg
GPC Office, Liberty
Public Library, Milan
Stone’s Family Restaurant, Millhousen
St. John’s, Napoleon
Community Park, Sunman
“The company is happy to offer these free hotspots to help customers with access to e-learning, remote working and more,” said Kevin McGuire, Vice President of Operations. “We also want to acknowledge and thank the businesses who host these hotspots for their cooperation and willingness to help provide this internet access.”
Parking lots are open during daylight hours with evening availability varying by location. To access on most devices, go to settings, search for Wi-Fi options and select GPC Hotspot.
About Great Plains Communications
Great Plains Communications is one of the largest privately-owned telecommunications providers in the Midwest and is headquartered in Blair, Nebraska. At the core of its service offering is an extensive, MEF-certified 13,500-mile regional fiber network that reaches 11 states: Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. For more information, visit www.gpcom.com.
