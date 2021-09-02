SOUTHEASTERN INDIANA — Great Plains Communications, along with local Indiana site sponsors, reminds Southeastern Indiana residents of GPC "parking lot hotspots" available to access free public internet.

This reminder comes as the school year continues with some districts moving back to an e-learning format to mitigate rising Covid-19 risks.

GPC Indiana parking lot hotspots include:

Bike Park, Batesville

Liberty Park, Batesville

St. Michael’s Church, Brookville

Decatur County Fairgrounds, Greensburg

Downtown Farmer’s Market, Greensburg

GPC Office, Liberty

Public Library, Milan

Stone’s Family Restaurant, Millhousen

St. John’s, Napoleon

Community Park, Sunman

“The company is happy to offer these free hotspots to help customers with access to e-learning, remote working and more,” said Kevin McGuire, Vice President of Operations. “We also want to acknowledge and thank the businesses who host these hotspots for their cooperation and willingness to help provide this internet access.”

Parking lots are open during daylight hours with evening availability varying by location. To access on most devices, go to settings, search for Wi-Fi options and select GPC Hotspot.

About Great Plains Communications

Great Plains Communications is one of the largest privately-owned telecommunications providers in the Midwest and is headquartered in Blair, Nebraska. At the core of its service offering is an extensive, MEF-certified 13,500-mile regional fiber network that reaches 11 states: Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. For more information, visit www.gpcom.com.

- Information provided

