STATEHOUSE – Area lawmakers encourage Hoosier small-business owners and entrepreneurs to apply for a free program that provides direct technical support to help build their online presence.
"Now, more than ever, it is important for businesses to establish and grow their online presence," said State Rep. Randy Frye (R-Greensburg). "Some local business owners just need some help getting their website started or making it more user friendly, and this new resource can provide them with this much-needed support."
The Indiana Small Business Development Center launched Project HOPE and recently partnered with the Indiana University Kelley School of Business to support long-term economic recovery of Hoosier small businesses and entrepreneurs. State Rep. Tom Saunders (R-Lewisville) said through the program, eligible companies may apply for no-cost assistance to help establish or increase their online presence through website development, e-commerce support, and other digital tools and services.
"This free program provides another tool to help Hoosier businesses succeed," Saunders said. "Having a website allows a business to reach more customers who may not have the time to go to a store or even know about a store without seeing it online. This is a great solution for small-business owners as well as the consumers looking for products they need."
To be eligible, Indiana small businesses must meet the following criteria:
Be an Indiana SBDC client;
Have been in business as of Feb. 15, 2020; and
Be able to demonstrate a negative impact from COVID-19.
State Rep. Cindy Ziemke (R-Batesville) said Kelley School of Business students and recent graduates can receive paid internships through this program to assist Hoosier companies with creating or modifying websites, building e-commerce platforms, improving cybersecurity frameworks, migrating data and more. Interns are overseen by faculty members, and projects are completed within two weeks. According to Ziemke, more than 75 student interns have participated in the program, providing more than 8,000 hours of support to 97 small businesses in 28 counties.
"This is a great opportunity for trained students to gain real-world experience," Ziemke said. "This program could build professional connections between our businesses and those who are about to enter the workforce with skills in generating and maintaining digital platforms."
Through the Indiana Economic Development Corp., the Indiana SBDC approved $150,000 in federal funding provided by the U.S. Small Business Administration through the CARES Act to support the statewide launch of Project HOPE. To learn more about COVID-19 resources and no-cost counseling available to Indiana entrepreneurs and small businesses, visit isbdc.org/indianacovid19smallbusiness.
State Rep. Randy Frye (R-Greensburg) represents House District 67, which includes all of Ohio and Switzerland counties, as well as portions of Dearborn, Decatur, Jefferson, Jennings and Ripley counties.
State Rep. Tom Saunders (R-Lewisville) represents House District 54, which includes Henry County and portions of Rush and Wayne counties.
State Rep. Cindy Ziemke (R-Batesville) represents House District 55, which includes all of Fayette County and portions of Decatur, Franklin, Ripley and Rush counties.
