RUSHVILLE – The Rush County Health Department will be having a free seasonal flu and pneumonia clinic.
Due to the current situation with COVID-19, the clinic is by appointment only.
Other notable changes included:
Please do not come to the health department if you are ill.
Appointments only, no walk ins. Call 765-932-3103 to make an appointment.
Visitors must wear a face covering.
Please check in at the desk in the hallway.
Please be seated in the hallway until called. You will have paperwork to fill out.
Call the Rush County Health Department at 765-932-3103 to make an appointment as this is available as supplies last. Donations are accepted for administration of vaccines.
