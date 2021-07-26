RUSHVILLE - imagine:nation, the arts and cultural council of Rush County, is pleased to present Brown Box Theatre’s national touring production of Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing on Friday, July 30 at the Riverside Park Amphitheater.
A free youth page to stage workshop, “Much Ado About Shakespeare”, exploring the bard’s world and words, will take place at 6 p.m. for students in grades 9-12. Beer and wine will be available for purchase also beginning at 6 p.m. until the curtain rises at 8 p.m.
“We are excited to be partnering with an organization who shares the value of infusing the arts into rural communities and increasing opportunities and access to cultural experiences close to home,” Shelly King, imagine:nation board member, said.
The performance is free and open to all ages, no tickets required. This production is made possible by generous support from the Rush County Community Foundation and the City of Rushville and in partnership with the Rushville Public Library.
Brown Box Theatre Group is based in Boston, Massachusetts. Their summer tour will take them to stages and libraries across Indiana, Massachusetts and the East Coast’s Delmarva Peninsula. Rushville will be the cast’s seventh stop of 39 performances.
Under the direction of Executive Artistic Director and Co-Founder Kyler Taustin, Shakespeare’s beloved comedy of trickery, deceit, and masquerade will come alive through the talents of a diverse, international cast of classically trained performers, including Hoosier native, Spencer Parli Tew.
The performance will take place rain or shine. In the event of rain, the set will be rotated 90 degrees and placed at one end of the amphitheater’s stage while audience members will sit at the opposite end, all under shelter.
About imagine:nation:
Rushville and Rush County will be known as a community leader in arts-led community economic development, growing the population and attracting businesses through investment in quality of place and culture. These investments will build on existing assets and traditions.
The art focus will be on performing and visual arts and engage people of all ages and abilities to promote diversity and inclusion - a community where everyone is included, can gain exposure to new ideas and express creativity. For more information visit: facebook.com/artsculturalcouncilrushcounty
About Brown Box Theatre Project:
Since 2010 Brown Box Theatre Project has been committed to reinventing the way theatre is created and consumed, by transforming public spaces into vibrant cultural and tourist destinations. Brown Box has perfected the art of the tour; through unique partnerships with local and state organizations, Brown Box delivers outdoor programming and educational workshops that engage and inspire.
Brown Box’s touring Shakespeare events include professionally designed sets, lighting, costumes and props, performed by skilled regional actors. Each program is built, performed, and packed away at each location! For more information visit: brownboxtheatre.org
About Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing:
“Some Cupid kills with arrows, some with traps.” Upon their return from war, a group of soldiers are reminded that life and love are not so black and white. Trickery, jealousy, deceit, and masquerade each play a role in challenging Benedict and Beatrice’s scorn for love (and each other) as well as the seemingly unassailable love of Claudio and Hero.
Through witty banter and dastardly deception, Shakespeare’s beloved comedy, Much Ado About Nothing debates the preconceived notion of how to love and the value of trust.
