This summer, all Indiana students age 18 and younger have access to free, nutritious meals and snacks at more than 1,000 locations statewide through the 2022 Summer Food Service Program.
To find a Summer Food Service site, families can visit IDOENutrition.com to search for sites near them. This tool allows families to search by the meal served and days of the week where meals are offered. Families can also call the National Hunger Hotline at 1-866-3-HUNGRY or 1-877-8-HAMBRE or text “summer meals” or “verano” to the National Hunger Hotline at 914-342-7744 for additional assistance.
Decatur County has one site: YMCA Summer Fun Days at St. Paul at 202 School Street serving meals at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Call Kimberly Redmon at (765) 525-6730 ext. 2405 for more information.
Rush County has two sites close together. The first is Rushville Consolidated High School and the second is Rushville Elementary West. Each serves meals Monday through Friday. The high school serves meals at 11:30 a.m. and the elementary serves meals at 11 a.m. Call Nancy Schroeder at 765-932-2968 ext. 128 for more information about either location.
There are no sites in Ripley County, but neighboring Franklin County has two. The first is the Brookville Library at 919 Main Street serving meals Monday through Thursday at 11:30 a.m. The second is Laurel Elementary at 1 Wildcat Lane serving meals Monday through Thursday at 11:30 a.m. also. Call Courtney Halloran at (765) 647-4128 for more information about either location.
June marks the busiest month for the Summer Food Service Program, with many families seeking help finding nutrition resources for their children. To recognize the importance of helping make sure all children have access to nutritious meals over the summer, Governor Eric J. Holcomb issued a statewide proclamation declaring the week of June 5 to 11 Summer Food Service Program Week.
Site locations and meal service times vary throughout Indiana, and locations range from parks and community centers to schools, churches and mobile feeding sites. Meals must be consumed on site. For more than 40 years, the Summer Food Service Program has provided children ages 18 and under with access to free, nutritious meals and snacks during the summer months.
The Summer Food Service Program is a federal nutrition program funded by the United States Department of Agriculture and administered by the Indiana Department of Education. The program is designed to meet the needs of low-income children in areas where children may have limited access to good nutrition.
