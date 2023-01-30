GREENSBURG - Beginning February 7, First Baptist Church of Greensburg, 209 W. Washington Street, is offering free tax services for qualifying Decatur County residents.
Through a grant from the Decatur County Community Foundation, volunteers are available to file your taxes only if you have made $66,000 or less in wages for 2022. Services are not available to residents who have owned or sold rental property or a business and those who have had more then $25,000 in business expenses or losses.
To use the free service, you must provide the following:
A valid photo ID or driver’s license (for the taxpayer and spouse, if applicable);
Social Security cards or ITIN cards for each person on the return;
A copy of last year's tax return;
W2 forms from all employers during 2022;
Interest and dividend statements for 2022;
Health insurance forms 1095-A, B and C for 2022;
All 1099 forms received, including 1099 SSA from Social Security and 1099G unemployment statements;
IRS letters 6419, 1444C, 6475 or any correspondence from the IRS or INDOR;
Real estate property tax receipts;
Total rent paid in 2022 along with your landlord’s name and address;
Bank routing number and account number for direct deposit; and,
Child care receipts along with the provider's address and Social Security number.
Educational credits are limited to tuition fees and fees exceeding scholarships.
CDC health/masking guidelines apply during your appointment, and children are not allowed during appointments.
To make an appointment, which is required, call 812-614-5566 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Appointments begin February 7 and are available from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays.
A drop-off option is available.
