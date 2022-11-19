RUSH COUNTY — Rush County residents in need of a Thanksgiving meal or groceries for the upcoming holiday are invited to contact The Lisa Muegge Feast of Plenty Community Outreach Program.
The Facebook page for this annual effort (https://www.facebook.com/FeastofPlenty) states: Don’t wait, place your requests for free, hot Thanksgiving meals and groceries today! Just call 317-395-4059.
When you call, leave a message with your name, phone number, address, and the number of meals/grocery bags needed and we will deliver them directly to your door!
For those interested in serving this Thanksgiving, we have many volunteer slots open and anticipate needing more grocery bag donations than ever — sign-up or get more information below!
Volunteer Sign-ups: http://feastofplentyoutreach.com/volunteer/
Grocery Donations: http://feastofplentyoutreach.com/ grocery-donations/
This annual effort is again being made in memory of Lisa Muegge, a woman who worked tirelessly to help people in need, inspired by the love Jesus taught us all to have for one another.
Lisa’s son, Joel Hungate, said the Thanksgiving meals program began many years ago in his mother’s kitchen and has grown since its inception.
“It started in our home as a dine-in option for those who didn’t have a family to eat with, who didn’t have a hot meal waiting for them on Thanksgiving day,” he said in an interview from a couple of years ago. “It’s grown from a handful of folks to a couple hundred a few years later to recent years when we’ve served at or above 3,000 people as part of this ministry that my mom started so long ago.”
Now known as the Lisa Muegge Feast of Plenty Community Outreach Program, the many volunteers who now make it happen are happy to see the numbers increase with every passing year.
“We are just so proud to see it touch so many lives,” Joel continued. “It just continues to propel my mom’s vision and her legacy after she passed away in 2016.”
There are no income requirements. All those interested in receiving a free meal need do is call 317-395-4059 and request dinner for as many people in the household as needed.
As previously stated, in addition to a Thanksgiving feast the volunteers involved will also provide groceries to those who request them.
Besides providing a hot meal and hope to people in need, those involved with the outreach are also trying to bring awareness about and understanding of mental illness.
As her son explained, Lisa Muegge unexpectedly took her own life in 2016.
Joel said his mom suffered from a sudden onset of anxiety and was prescribed medication as a way of dealing with it.
The medication had an unexpected effect on her and she went from being anxious to being suicidal.
Lisa’s surviving family members are doing their best to turn that tragedy into a positive.
“We need to remove the stigma from mental illness,” Joel said. “Mom’s story is a great example. She was a faith leader in our community and had a radio show. She was actively involved in a prison ministry. She brought hope and love to people all over, and then battled with this and ended up dying by suicide. What’s amazing is we’re not afraid to talk about it now, and her story has really affected people and opened a lot of doors towards removing that stigma. People need to think about mental illness just like they would any other disease. There’s no reason to be ashamed of it. We’re not ashamed of people who have cancer or heart disease, why would we not be willing to talk about mental illness that same way?”
Delivery requests may be made until 9 a.m. November 24.
For anyone in the Greenfield area who would prefer dining with others, The Lisa Muegge Feast of Plenty is held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thanksgiving Day at the Hancock County 4-H Fairgrounds.
For more information, visit www.feastofplentyoutreach.com or the previously mentioned Facebook page.
This effort is sponsored by area churches, businesses and volunteers.
