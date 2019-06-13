Free Zeppelin tribute concert Saturday

RUSHVILLE — Residents from throughout Indiana are invited to Rushville’s Riverside Park Amphitheater Saturday for a free concert featuring North America’s premier Led Zeppelin tribute band: ZOSO – The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience.
The show is free, nearby parking is free, and there’s a free shuttle service to take patrons from their vehicles to the pastoral concert site.
Riverside Park is located at 100 W. Water Street, Rushville, just west of Ind. 3 and north of Flatrock River.
According to the band’s website (www.zosoontour.com), ZOSO – The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience formed in 1995 to perform the most accurate and captivating Led Zeppelin live show since the real thing.
For ZOSO, it’s much more than just being a tribute, it’s about touching a golden era in music. ZOSO embodies Page, Plant, Bonham and Jones in their spirit, tightly-wound talent and authenticity.
Each band member has been carefully selected to portray both the appearance and playing styles of their Led Zeppelin counterparts.
In 18 successful years of touring, they have perfected their art. As one of the longest tenured Zeppelin tributes, ZOSO’s 2,400 live shows around the world, including slots at major festivals such as Bonnaroo and Rib America Fest, have established them as the most traveled and successful band in the market.
ZOSO’s live shows are not about simply playing the right notes, they are about aura and feeling, harkening back to the unique atmosphere Led Zeppelin created.
It’s in the way they play: Each band member’s mastery of authentic vintage instruments coupled with spot-on vocals, guitar, bass, drums, and keyboards, their compelling stage persona and distinct Led Zeppelin sound, with astounding visual imagery recreates the music, magic, and mystery of a Zeppelin concert.
The impact is so powerful that band members constantly hear from young rockers that they were the catalyst behind turning them into new, die-hard Zeppelin fans.
Their passion, musical ability, showmanship and precise attention to detail earned them critical acclaim, name recognition and a loyal national following. The Los Angeles Times hailed the group as being “head and shoulders above all other Zeppelin tributes,” and the Chicago Sun-Times declared ZOSO is “the closest to the original of any tribute.”
If you missed Led Zeppelin live in the 70’s or are looking to relive the “Hammer of the Gods” phenomenon, you must experience what the St. Petersburg Times calls “the most exacting of the Zeppelin tribute bands in existence.”
ZOSO is: Matt Jernigan-Robert Plant; John McDaniel-Jimmy Page; Adam Sandling-John Paul Jones; Bevan Davies-John Bonham.
The headliners are scheduled to take to the stage at 8 p.m.
Opening the evening of music at 7 p.m. is Doug Henthorn, who is promoting his latest release, “LLC.”
Henthorn is a nationally known singer, songwriter and guitarist.
“The LLC” is the follow up to Henthorn’s critically acclaimed solo debut “Cold Medicine” (2015) after years of fronting Indianapolis rock band Healing Sixes.
His voice has been featured on records by John Hiatt, Joe Bonamassa, Beth Hart and Jason Bonham with a notable live DVD performance at both the Royal Albert Hall and Hammersmith Odeon in London alongside Joe Bonamassa. Henthorn was also pulled on stage last summer at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center to perform “Dancing Days” with Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening.
Other shows in the 2019 Riverside Park Concert Series include:
July 20: Too Fighters (Tribute to Foo Fighters) w/ Bullet Points
Aug. 10: The Breakfast Club® 80’s Night w/ London Street
Aug. 24: Sweet Tea Trio w/ Isaac Rudd and the Revolvers
Sept. 21: Gaelic Storm w/ Sweet Poison Victim & more
For updates and more information about this year’s free concerts in Rushville visit “Rushville’s Riverside Park Amphitheater Concert Series” on Facebook.
