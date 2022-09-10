Hopefully you have not forgotten about the drum circle, cake walk, silent auction, plethora of food options, the many vendors who will set up on Mill Street, or the CCFD festivities and fireworks! The Future of Carthage sponsored Fall Freedom Festival that kicks off today still has more to offer!
The Future of Carthage developed 2023 Historical Carthage calendars, which will be sold at the Freedom Festival for $5. Look for them in or around the Community Center. They would make great Christmas gifts! Anyone who grew up in Carthage will love seeing the featured historical pictures of days gone by.
The KidzKorner will be open from 11 a.m.to 3 p.m. in the yard next to the library. There will be many free games for the kids and inflatables.
The parade begins at 1 p.m. this year. Honoring our veterans and their service to our great country is one of the biggest reasons the parade is so important to our town. If you are a vet, please be sure to sign in at the registration table downtown so your name will be honored during the parade.
Vets can ride the float or drive and decorate their own vehicle. Participants need to be at the fire station between noon and 12:30 p.m. The Parade Grand Marshall this year is the Carthage Lions Club!
The parade will feature the veterans float, and Festival Queen Anna Marie Pitts will be driven by Shawn and Rhonda Howell. The Queen will have the honor of riding in one of the original Indy 500 Pace Cars from 1974, which was owned by deceased Korean War veteran Morris Gene Herkless. His daughter Rhonda and her husband are carrying on his legacy and plan to make our festival an annual event in his honor.
Some but not all of the participants will include this year’s Hidden Gem Scholarship winner Brennan McCorkle, the Knightstown and Tri High school marching bands along with the Knightstown football team who will be carrying a giant 30 X 60 foot flag to honor 9/11.
The Backroads Riders will ride to promote Rush County 4-H and Pony Leadership. The Murat Shriners Drifters Club are participating with mini Matchbox cars and a vintage 1955 station wagon along with our veterans, The Hoosier Youth Challenge Colorguard, local businesses, church and community floats.
Everyone participating should line up at noon at the Fire Department. Call 317-702-1038 to sign up to be in the parade or if you have questions.
Live entertainment starts at 3 p.m. on the Free Stage downtown next to the Community Center. From 4 to 5 p.m. the Lost Creek Band concert will be featured on Free Stage. At 6 p.m. Carthage born and bred Dusty Miller and his band will take the Free Stage. Last year the seating area was packed so FOC had to bring the boys back for a repeat performance!
Bring your lawn chairs or a blanket so you have a comfortable seat.
By all means, don’t forget the Fire Department will be starting fireworks at 9:30 po.m. It should be the end of a perfect day!
A new addition to festival offerings will be a Community Worship Service at 10 a.m. Sunday under the big tent in downtown. All denominations are encouraged to participate.
Rain or shine, let’s make this year’s Carthage Freedom Festival the best one yet!
