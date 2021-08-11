RUSHVILLE - Freshman at Rushville Consolidated High School made an important commitment earlier this week. That commitment was to graduate.
The Commit to Graduate is a program provided by Jostens. The first year of high school is an important one for students as they prepare for college or careers.
Jostens representatives Jeff Pope and Jason Pope presented the event to the freshman class at RCHS on Aug. 10.
The Commit to Graduate is an initiative to address the student drop out rate across the United States. The program encourages students to strive for their high school diploma and to set a goal for the next stage in their life. The program encourages students to "Begin with the end in mind."
The effort of the students, parents and educators is to:
- Lower the dropout rate
- Encourage a sense of pride for self and school
- Open the door to all students’ futures
- Create a support system
- Engage communities and business partners
- Increase parent involvement in schools
At the conclusion of the program, the Class of 2025 made the commitment to graduate by signing a banner that will hang in a hall in RCHS. The student signatures represent the commitment to the future, to work hard and to be responsible in their endeavors. The banner hangs at RCHS for the four years as a reminder to the students of the commitment and the day they began the journey to graduation.
