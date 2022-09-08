The National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism is bringing attention to the range of cognitive and behavioral problems associated with fetal alcohol spectrum disorders (FASDs) that may appear at various times during childhood or early adolescence and that last a lifetime by recognizing September 9 as International FASD Awareness Day, part of FASD Awareness Month.
Growth deficiency, facial abnormalities, and central nervous system dysfunction (intelligence) are the defining areas affected. Socialization is usually a challenge.
FASDs are estimated to affect 1 to 5 percent of first-graders in the United States.
The good news is that it is entirely preventable when a pregnant woman refrains from drinking any alcohol throughout her entire pregnancy.
Spread the word!
