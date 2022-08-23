GREENSBURG — A surprisingly large number of people visited downtown Greensburg to enjoy the sights, sounds and exotic tastes of Indiana during the Friends of Fred food truck festival Saturday evening.
Working since early spring to arrange the evening was Main Street Greensburg Event Coordinator/Administrative Assistant Amber Coyne, who was pleased with the local participation.
“The Friends of Fred were fantastic to work with and they were very excited to come to Greensburg,” Coyne said.
Friends of Fred food truck owner Todd Richwine said Saturday’s food truck gathering was “one of our best events ever.”
“[It] was a good way to bring our community together, and it’s a good possibility we’ll do this again,” Coyne said.
Mayor Josh Marsh said that nearly 3,000 people attended the food truck festival.
“This has been the largest event Greensburg has seen this year. We faced a lot of adversity about this, but I’m so glad to see so many people come out and support a unique and different experience right here on the courthouse lawn,” he said. “Main Streets’ prerogative is to promote and invest in Greensburg and the downtown area, and their goal is to bring foot traffic to the area. I saw patios on the Square full and menus scratched out with things to order and I hope our downtown merchants see the value this brings.”
