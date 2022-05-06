GREENSBURG - On August 20, there's a whopping big posse of food trucks coming to set up on the Greensburg Square, just to be part of the bicentennial!
Greensburg has been selected as a "destination city" by the Friends of Fred Food Truck Festival.
FoFFTF is a group of independent food truck owners based in Indianapolis and founded by Todd Richwine.
"Friends of Fred" (Fred is actually Richwine's dog's name) is an internet group (www.friendsoffredindy.com/) that includes more than 70 food trucks throughout central Indiana, connected live 24/7, like a one-stop-shop for food trucks for lunches and special events.
"Over 15 food trucks will be coming to Greensburg on August 20 from 4 to 9 p.m. and bringing with them inflatables bounce houses and large yard games," Main Street Greensburg Director Tonya Downey said. "Indiana chefs are trying out their recipes, and it's very exciting that they want to come to Greensburg."
Downey said that an actual name for the August event hasn't been chosen, and also said the pop-up "festival" is the downtown's way of celebrating the 2022 bicentennial summer on the historic Greensburg Square.
Bands that are interested in providing entertainment during the event are welcome to contact the Main Street Greensburg office at (812) 222-0037.
Downey said some "Friends of Fred" members recently visited Greensburg and loved the downtown area; they are looking forward to the event.
Richwine owned "Far-Out Fred’s Food Truck," and through the years of running it developed a lot of friends in the food truck industry. He eventually started an online help group for food truck owners.
When the pandemic hit, restaurant and fast food business bottomed out, so Richwine and the 70 or so food trucks that work through "Friends of Fred" took the food to where the actual business continued.
From Pendleton to as as far south as Bargersville, Danville, Brownsburg, Plainfield, all over Indianapolis, Lawrence, Carmel, Noblesville, Fishers, "Friends of Fred" helped keep those food truck owners afloat during one of the roughest times in the retail food industry.
Aside from coordinating where food trucks went during the pandemic, Richwine also took care of regulating proper social distancing during the neighborhood visits so families could safely come and enjoy food. In a recent CBS interview, Richwine said, “I receive e-mails daily that I’ve saved their business … so that’s why I do it.”
According to Downey, Richwine sent out a mass text to advertise the August 20 date.
"He said that in 15 minutes, 15 food trucks called to confirm appearing at the mini festival," she said. "Greensburg is hot. People want to come here!"
