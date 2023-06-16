GREENSBURG – “Friends of Fred” food trucks are returning to the Greensburg Square from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday for an event local officials hope draws more than 7,000 people to downtown Greensburg.
In a Daily News article from 2022, Mayor Marsh was quoted as saying, “This has been the largest event Greensburg has seen this year.” Plans are to build on that previous success.
It appears this year’s “festival” will have something special for nearly any taste.
As of Wednesday, 15 food trucks were expected to participate with treats from Queso’s Taco Truck, Jumbo Jive Turkey Legs, L & L Kettle Corn, Viv’s Delights, Traveling Tavern, Purdylicious Eats, Purdylicious Sweet Shop, Pork Paradise, Bus Top Bistro, J’s Lobster Truck, Arepas Indy, T’Days Jerk and Chef Dan’s.
For added entertainment, Honda will bring an interactive presentation featuring their products, and the band Hi-Fi Honey is playing.
A free Family Fun Zone will be set-up, and parking and attendance are both free for one and all.
“Main Street Greensburg is so excited to bring the Friends of Fred Food Truck Festival back to our community for 2023,” Main Street Director Rose Cronley said. “We welcomed nearly 7,000 guests to our downtown on the day of the event last year, and we can’t wait to see everyone again. Saturday is going to be a great day to enjoy our historic downtown!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.