RUSHVILLE - RCHS is very lucky to host foreign exchange students this year. Chaebyn Parks, known by friends as Nate, is joining RCHS this year from South Korea.
Nate, a freshman, was not originally supposed to attend RCHS. He was supposed to be at Tri High, but could not find living arrangements. Thankfully, Mike and Christy Pavey stepped up and took Nate in during his year in America.
In school, Nate has taken RCHS Principal Rob Hadley's advice and gotten involved. He is currently the football team manager, and plans to become the basketball team manager. Nate is also involved with the International Club.
When asked about his favorite part about attending RCHS, he said, "Everyone is nice and welcoming.”
Nate appreciates the fact that the students and staff have been willing to welcome him into their activities. Nate said that he did not have any dislikes about attending RCHS.
Nate said, "Rushville is not a bad place for foreign exchange students to live in, and a wonderful place for exchange students."
He then explained that he had lived in a bigger community than what Rushville is, so that is a downside, but he really enjoys being here in Rushville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.