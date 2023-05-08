(This story originally appeared in our annual Progress special section but was not shared online at that time.)
RUSHVILLE - In the last decade, the City of Rushville has seen dramatic growth and excitement. What used to be considered a small, sleepy town with nothing to do is now a regional asset leading the way in rural Indiana. The city transitioned from doom and gloom to an investment boom in a short period of time with new additions and improvements occurring regularly. This has been done through a combination of vision, planning, collaboration, passion, and capacity-building efforts.
The city found itself sitting in a state of doom and gloom in the early 2000s following business closures, building destruction, and decaying residential neighborhoods. In 2007, Fujitsu Ten announced the closure of its Rushville factory and quick to follow was the Great Recession of 2008, which heavily impacted the local economy. To further the city into a period of dramatic decline, Main Street was closed in 2009 for a year-long construction project, isolating the city’s main thoroughfare from surrounding communities and restricting local traffic, a key stimulant of the local economy.
Mayor Mike Pavey began his first term as the Mayor of Rushville in 2012 and pledged to “ReImagine, ReInvest, and ReDiscover” what the city’s future could look like. After learning of a state program made to assist rural communities, Mayor Pavey set his sights on earning the Stellar Designation for the City of Rushville.
Early wins for the city included small community pride projects that instilled a visual sense of hope into community members and visitors as they looked around the downtown area. Beautiful fresh flowers lined the streets, concrete Lions were decorated and scattered around town, and the first outdoor mural, which featured local icon Wendell Willkie, was completed.
In addition to these smaller wins, the town sought larger steps in the right direction by attracting several small businesses to join the local economy. In 2015, an official proclamation was made when the Commerce Park @ Rushville was opened, signifying that the town was ready to accept new business and industry. One year later, Mayor Pavey hired Brian Sheehan to take on a new position as the Director of Special Projects and Community Development. This role created greater capacity in city government and was established to lead Rushville’s effort in pursuing, winning, and successfully implementing the Stellar Designation.
In August 2016, the city obtained its goal of being named a Stellar Community by the State of Indiana and the Office of Community and Rural Affairs (OCRA). This designation would lead to nine projects totaling $18 million, drastically improving the look and feel of Rushville’s downtown. Projects completed through Stellar included: Campaign Quarters and Windsor Apartments, Main Street Streetscape, Downtown Morgan Street Trail, The Overlook and Gateway at Riverside Park, an Owner Occupied Rehab Program, Downtown Revitalization Program, and the renovation of the old Taff Furniture building in the 300 block of N. Main Street.
Rushville’s Stellar Designation and subsequent investment in our downtown primed the pump for additional investment. Several new businesses opened throughout the city, and several significant investments were made publicly and privately. In 2018, the city brought on the new Farmers Market and City Center. The City Center later included Ivy Tech to encourage higher education, reopening the Princess Theater for entertainment, and consolidating city offices for greater governmental efficiency. Amongst all of the good, however, the city faced yet another obstacle when Walmart announced the closure of its Rushville location.
Not even a global pandemic could stop Rushville from pursuing progress, though. Rushville saw four new restaurants open during the pandemic, including Fish Moon, Hot Heads, Wendy’s, and Noble Romans. In addition, Leading Edge Designs and Hometown Sports, Union Savings & Loan, a new county jail, and a new city animal shelter opened their doors amid the chaos.
Another tremendous announcement in 2020 was the Rush County Community Foundation being awarded $5 million to pursue the development of a Community Center in the former Walmart building.
The year of 2021 continued to bring excitement and new development. Much-needed housing projects, including the Rushville Villas ushering in 24 new market-rate apartments, and a new higher-end housing development at 16th and Spencer Street by Joyner Homes saw its first home being built. The city officially completed the new Overlook Park and Splash Pad, the last Stellar project to be completed. This marked the achievement of the city finishing all of its Stellar projects within the allotted time frame and within budget, all while navigating COVID-19. In November 2021, the city announced that Diamond Pet Foods had selected Rushville to build their new plant. This project brings a $259 million investment and 170 new jobs to our small town and its residents. To explain how big this project is for our community, the total assessed valuation for all of the City of Rushville in its current state is around $210 million.
Rush County’s Bicentennial year of 2022 arrived and did not disappoint in activities or community advancements. Several programs, projects, and souvenirs were created to celebrate Rushville’s 200th birthday, but the milestone also allowed the community to celebrate its successes over the past decade. New art was brought to town, including a downtown Rushville mural, a restoration of the upstairs window art that was initially done for the sesquicentennial, a new RUSH feature at the Overlook, and a large guitar made by the Street Department at Riverside Park.
Moreover, many more small businesses opened; Laker Implements built a new facility; the Courthouse saw a massive exterior renovation, including a new roof; and unique entertainment options, including an escape room and axe throwing business, joined the community. The year-long celebration was capped off with a Bicentennial Concert at Riverside Park that hosted more than 5,000 people from throughout the region. This was the perfect way to top off the year and showcase all the downtown investments!
The current year of 2023 is also off to a great start. It has seen massive construction efforts begin north of town for Diamond Pet Foods and the completion of a new Frito Lay Distribution center in the Commerce Park. Another game-changing community project is set to kick off in early summer. The Community Center will be a $24 million project to house social service organizations such as the Rushville Public Library, Senior Center, food pantry, daycare, and ICAP. This facility will also be home to a YMCA fitness center and an indoor pool for our community. The future continues to look bright for the next generation of the City of Rushville, which is our greatest asset.
Through developing a sense of community pride, encouraging youth engagement, implementing an intern program, increasing art engagement, and promoting even greater community involvement, the City of Rushville has seen incredible progress far beyond what can physically be seen. Combining the current administration’s focus in those key areas, along with the acceleration that resulted from being named a Stellar Designee, the City of Rushville has dramatically changed its future trajectory. It is enjoying an investment boom not likely seen before.
No longer do residents or guests drive through downtown Rushville and feel a sense of isolation and emptiness. Instead, the city is now home to a clean, vibrant, and active downtown with a high occupancy rate and businesses that drive foot traffic, a critical piece to any downtown’s success.
Rushville’s leaders, businesses, organizations, and residents have bought into the idea that they must change the trajectory of the community to continue retaining and attracting residents, workers, and investment. Population decline continues to be a key issue in all of rural America. However, the city’s plan and subsequent investments have started to reverse that trend. The more residents that live, work, and play in Rush County, the more likely we are to see additional investment in critical areas such as dining, shopping, and entertainment, all popular categories in the city-wide survey conducted every other year.
Since 2013, the city’s assessed valuation has grown from just below $160 million to just over $210 million. Since winning Stellar in 2016, the city has identified and tracked nearly 200 projects totaling over $400 million, including the ongoing Diamond Pet Project and the Community Center project. Although these numbers are impressive, the city is most pleased with the improvements they have seen over the years via scores received from the City Survey conducted every other year since 2014.
Some survey data highlights include a 4.15 out of 5 for Community Safety, a 4.05 out of 5 for Community Pride, and a 3.87 out of 5 for Quality of Life. The city has also seen great score improvements related to jobs, innovation and creativity, entertainment, dining, and even shopping, despite the departure of Walmart in 2018. The overall scoring of the community has increased each time the survey has been conducted: 2014 – 2.72, 2016 – 3.09, 2018 – 3.18, 2020 – 3.46, and 2022 – 3.50. From the first to the last survey, the overall assessment of the community has improved by nearly 30%.
This is a story of growth in investment and capacity, two things that positively impacted the quality of life and place of this community. Through the efforts of the city leaders and community members, our small town transformed from a place of doom and gloom to a booming area of investment. Vision, planning, hard work, determination, and passion have changed the outlook of Rushville’s future, making it much different today than it was just 10 years ago. Rushville is truly leading the way in rural Indiana, and its story is inspiring others to do the same. Now, it is time to again “ReImagine, ReInvest, and ReDiscover” what the next decade might bring.
