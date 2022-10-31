GREENSBURG — The Front and Center Players will soon take to the stage at the Tree County Players Playhouse on W. Main Street.
“Let’s Go Surfin’ Now...Channel Surfing, That Is!” is currently in rehearsals at the Playhouse. The hour-long skit-based show will be presented at 7 p.m. November 4 and 5. Tickets are free, but seating is limited.
Comprised of skits and sight gags, it’s a chance for a creative group of differently abled actors to soak up laughter and applause.
“Our first rehearsal is usually just a big brainstorming session,” event organizer Jenny Maddux said.
During that discussion, television theme songs of yesteryear became the topic and, according to Maddux, the show was born!
The Front and Center players, post-pandemic, have shifted their central cause to inclusion. Previously only directors and facilitators, the “staff” of Front and Center Players have become an actual part of the onstage action.
“This way it’s more of a collaborative effort,” Maddux said.
Even though the show relies heavily on slapstick and sight gags, every time they go onstage these part-time thespians play their parts well. And as in all thespian troupes, there’s at least one prima donna, more than a few clowns, and more than a few shy and retiring ingenues.
That kind of diversity is what makes theater tick!
“This gives them a way to express themselves through the arts that might not be possible if we didn’t have this show every year,” Maddux said.
The Front and Center Players are sponsored by the ARC of Decatur County and the use of the facility is a donation from Tree County Players.
To learn more about the ARC or to make a donation, go to www.thearcofdecaturcounty.org/.
For information about Tree County Players, go to www.treecountyplayers.com/.
