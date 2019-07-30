Fry is new NDHS ag director

GREENSBURG – North Decatur Jr./Sr. High School has a new director of their agriculture department.
With Scott Johnson moving to the role of athletic director at NDHS, Elizabeth Fry will become ag director.
Fry will officially enter her 12th year with NDHS when school resumes Aug. 8.
“Scott Johnson and I have been co-ag teachers and FFA advisors from the beginning of my career,” Fry said. “Scott has always been dedicated to any job he commits to, and it was sad to see him move to another position. However, I am happy he has found something he can be just as passionate about. I hope that the new ag teacher, Tyler Johnson, and I can continue the success we have had in our agriculture classes and FFA.”
Fry indicated she is looking forward to what the future holds as ag director, such as launching a new project at the school.
“While I look forward to most days as a teacher, I am excited to get the new greenhouse up and running in the next few months from the $25,000 grant we won last year,” Fry said. “I also look forward to teaching some new classes and trying some new things with this year’s FFA officer team and members.”
Fry said other than a being in more of a leadership role to teachers in the ag department and attending meeting, not much will change.
“My duties will primarily remain the same,” Fry said. “I will attend the department chair meetings and I will be there to help guide Tyler during his first year in teaching agriculture.”
Year in and year out, Fry said she’s always had one specific goal. That goal hasn’t changed.
“A goal I have always had to is to make the students and public aware of how our agriculture classes are hands-on and science-based,” Fry said. “We take pride in being able to offer seven different classes that are dual credit. Everyone can learn and relate to something in an agriculture class. You do not have to be a farmer to be an FFA member or take an agriculture class.”
Fry also made sure to mention most people believe that FFA stands for Future Farmers of America. That acronym ended in 1988.
“It now just stands for National FFA to show the growing diversity of the program,” Fry said.
She and Johnson hope to get students more engaged in the FFA program.
“Tyler and I are trying to get students to take more ownership in the FFA,” Fry said. ”The newly elected officers have agreed to take on more tasks and leadership roles to make their FFA experience even more worthwhile.”
Following the retirement of former NDHS athletic director Gary Cook, Johnson decided take on that role. Johnson will also be the coordinator for the school’s new work-based learning program.
“It’s going to be nice to still have Scott in the building so I can still ask how he handled certain things,” Fry said. “He has been great about sharing items he has created in his teaching career with both Tyler and I. He let me know that he was leaving the program in good hands, which was nice to hear.”
