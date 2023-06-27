STATEHOUSE – After more than a decade of serving as state representative for House District 67, State Rep. Randy Frye (R-Greensburg) has announced his plans to retire from the Indiana General Assembly.
Frye's resignation will formally take effect July 8. He represents portions of Decatur, Jefferson, Jennings and Ripley counties.
During his 13 years in the state legislature, Frye served as chair of the House Veterans Affairs and Public Safety Committee, and as a member of the House Roads and Transportation Committee, and the House Utilities, Energy and Telecommunications Committee.
"Over the last few years, I've been dealing with multiple health issues, and it's time to focus on my well-being and my family," Frye said. "It has been the honor of my lifetime to represent the hardworking Hoosiers of House District 67. Whether it was working to make Indiana's tax climate better for everyday people and businesses, supporting our men and women in uniform, or standing up for the sanctity of life, I believe we've made tremendous progress during my time in the legislature and Indiana's future is only getting brighter."
Frye said taxpayers are expected to save an estimated $430 million over the next two years via tax relief passed during this year's legislative session. Thanks to the acceleration of individual state income tax cuts, Hoosiers will have one of the lowest rates in the nation by 2027.
Frye also successfully authored a new law this session exempting active-duty military members from the state income tax starting next year, which could also attract more out-of-state service members and their families to Indiana, and help fill the state's workforce pipeline.
In 2022, Frye supported legislation to further protect unborn children and Hoosier mothers after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which gave states the ability to act. According to the Indiana Department of Health, the number of abortion procedures in the state dropped 50 percent during the year following the ruling. Frye said Indiana is one of the most pro-life states in the nation, and he stood up for the sanctity of life throughout his legislative career.
To protect newborns, Frye supported efforts to expand Indiana's Safe Haven law, which allows a parent to anonymously surrender their newborn less than 30 days old, so long as there is no harm to the child. He also authored legislation allowing for the use of Safe Haven Baby Boxes. These safety devices are temperature controlled with an alarm system that alerts first-responders when an infant is placed inside. Safe Haven Baby Boxes were recently dedicated in Ripley County, including Versailles and Milan. There are over 100 baby boxes installed across Indiana and more than 20 babies have been safely surrendered.
"Randy spent his legislative career as a strong advocate for all Hoosiers who serve or served our state or nation in uniform. Whether that's standing up for the men and women in the fire service, law enforcement or military, he understood their needs and worked hard to find solutions on their behalf," said House Speaker Todd Huston (R-Fishers). "I wish him well in retirement."
The Southeast Indiana lawmaker authored legislation in 2015, creating the Indiana State Fire Academy, which established a standard curriculum for all firefighting units in the state. Frye served with the Indianapolis Fire Department for more than 20 years before becoming a state legislator.
