STATEHOUSE – State Rep. Randy Frye (R-Greensburg) announced Monday that he is co-authoring legislation to help end the statewide public health emergency, a move he said would protect Hoosier workers.
House Bill 1001 would allow Gov. Eric Holcomb’s state public health emergency to expire by ensuring Indiana could continue receiving the same federal reimbursements for SNAP and Medicaid, and maintain the state’s ability to hold voluntary community vaccination clinics.
Holcomb recently announced that he will keep the state of emergency and the remaining, but limited, executive order in place until lawmakers take action in January.
Frye said the legislation he co-authored and filed at the Statehouse would also require businesses to accept medical and religious exemptions, if they require the COVID-19 vaccine as a condition of employment.
“This proposal would help strengthen protections for Hoosier workers while also helping end the state public health emergency,” Frye said. “I remain committed to acting on this legislation as quickly as possible.”
Frye encouraged local workers and business owners to continue reaching out to him with questions and comments at h67@iga.in.gov or by calling 317-234-9450.
Visit iga.in.gov for more information on HB 1001, which will be considered during the 2022 legislative session kicking off in January.
Frye represents House District 67, which includes all of Ohio and Switzerland counties, as well as portions of Dearborn, Decatur, Jefferson, Jennings and Ripley counties.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.