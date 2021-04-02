STATEHOUSE - State Sen. Chip Perfect (R-Lawrenceburg, podium) presents House Concurrent Resolution 21, authored by State Rep. Randy Frye (R-Greensburg) and sponsored by Perfect, to the Senate Thursday, April 1, at the Statehouse. HCR 21 urges the Indiana Department of Transportation to rename the bridge on U.S. 50 outside Versailles State Park in Ripley County the "Marine Corporal John C. Bishop Memorial Bridge" in memory of Cpl. Bishop's service and sacrifice.
Born Oct. 17, 1984, to Eugene and Sarah Bishop, Cpl. Bishop graduated from Southwestern Shelby High School in 2003 and enlisted in the U.S. Marines. He was stationed at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina and was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 9th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, Marine Expeditionary Force. While on his third tour, having served previously in Iraq for two tours, Cpl. Bishop was shot and killed in the line of duty while on patrol in Helmand province, Afghanistan in 2010.
Cpl. Bishop is survived by his wife, son, daughter, mother and siblings.
