GREENSBURG - State lawmakers gathered in Indianapolis Tuesday for Organization Day, though aside from socializing and a chance to meet recently elected legislators not a great deal was expected to be accomplished.
State Rep. Randy Frye (R-Greensburg) on Monday said Organization Day is traditionally a ceremonial gathering that allows the Speaker of the House an opportunity to lay out his legislative agenda for the 2020 session.
With that as a given, Frye has a few priority issues he hopes to address when lawmakers get together for the next session of the General Assembly.
"We'll be talking about [jail overcrowding] again this year and trying to come to a conclusion about what the cause of jail overcrowding is," he said. "It's been my opinion for a while that building a new jail is treating the symptom, but not the cause. We've studied that issue this summer and have some ideas about what might be causing it."
Frye said he also hopes to address concerns associated with public safety, and those expressed by veterans.
Also taking place Tuesday was a rally at the Statehouse billed as Red for Ed in which Indiana teachers gathered in large numbers to address their grievances, which included better pay, smaller classroom sizes and improved working conditions.
Frye said he supports their right to express their grievances, but said he is "pretty comfortable" about the funding provided the state's public schools during the last legislative session.
"We put a lot of money in K through 12 education in the 2019 budget, about $763 million additional, totaling around $17 billion for the two-year budget," he said, "but there are some issues we need to look at. I think we'll continue to try to make education better for our schools, for our kids, for the parents. I look forward to listening to them [Red for Ed participants] and look forward to hearing what they have to say."
The Decatur County lawmaker said other issues he plans to address include improving child bicycling safety and providing School Resource Officers the same type of coverage police officers who are killed in the line of duty have.
He is also looking at ways to exempt active duty military personnel from Indiana's income tax, and "hardening" schools to make them less likely to suffer catastrophic damage during severe storms.
Frye stressed these are all just ideas he is looking into at this time, that there is no guarantee they will be addressed when the General Assembly next meets.
Article 4 of the Indiana Constitution establishes when the General Assembly is to be in session. Section 9 of Article 4 states that the General Assembly will begin its regular session on the Tuesday following the second Monday in January of each year. However, Section 9 allows the starting date for the session to be changed by law. The session must adjourn by April 29 in odd-numbered years and March 14 in even-numbered years.
Frye represents House District 67, which includes all of Ripley, Ohio and Switzerland counties and sections of Decatur, Jennings, Jefferson and Dearborn counties in southeastern Indiana.
