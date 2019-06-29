STATEHOUSE — Hoosier schools will now have access to emergency response kits based on legislation authored by State Rep. Randy Frye (R-Greensburg) signed into law Thursday by the Gov. Eric Holcomb.
“Stop the Bleed” is a nationwide initiative encouraging bystanders to become trained, equipped and empowered to help in a bleeding emergency before professional help arrives.
“During my time as a firefighter, I learned that seconds matter during emergencies,” Frye said. “From a common playground accident to a rare active shooter situation, staff can use these kits to help injured students, educators or school visitors. This law ensures that schools are not left helpless while waiting for first responders to arrive.”
Frye said public schools can use “Stop the Bleed” kits to ensure staff members are better prepared to handle emergency situations. The kits consist of instructional documents, a tourniquet, bandages and other medical supplies.
According to Frye, at least five employees at each school will be trained to use the kits. Local fire departments expressed support for training school employees, and numerous entities including the Indiana Hospital Association anticipate donating the kits to schools. More information will be communicated to schools by the Indiana Department of Education.
Information provided by Indiana House Republicans
