INDIANAPOLIS - State Rep. Randall Frye (R-Greensburg) has announced his candidacy for re-election to the 67th Indiana State District.
According to a news release received by the Daily News, Frye's goals include:
* Increasing the state's convention and conference business.
* Expanding broadband Internet access for rural communities throughout the state.
* Working with local businesses and schools to expand job training activities.
* Continuing to work with Indiana Homeland Security.
* Aiding the state's veterans.
* Enhancing life and community efforts such as good roads.
The release states that Frye is committed to providing the right leadership, [and the] long-term vision and passion that will continue to move Indiana forward.
"Indiana will always need leaders to represent us with dignity and leaders who will advance the common good," the release states.
