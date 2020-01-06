GREENSBURG - Monday, Jan. 6, was the first day of the 2020 legislative session for state lawmakers.
This year, 2020, the General Assembly meets in what is commonly known as the short session as the state budget is not on the agenda. The state's two-year spending plan was approved during the 2019 session of the General Assembly.
According to State Rep. Randy Frye (R-Greensburg), topics likely to be discussed and/or acted on during this year's session include jail overcrowding, bail, public defenders at bail hearings, driver license suspensions, Medicaid and incarceration, school accountability from testing scores, teachers and schools being held harmless for this year's test, medical costs, and transparency for the cost of medical procedures.
Bills Frye has authored include a "helmet law." This measure, as proposed, requires a helmet for a child 17 years old or younger while riding a bicycle, scooter, etc. on public property. It also provides for a free helmet for those who can’t afford one.
Frye noted that a preventable traumatic head injury can cost millions of dollars and is devastating to families.
Another measure authored by the Greensburg legislator would exempt active duty service men and women from paying Indiana income tax, something that is already being done for members of the National Guard and Reserve.
Frye also will champion a bill allowing schools to borrow from the Common School Fund when matching a federal grant to harden the school for storm protection. Currently, FEMA provides 75% of the cost while the school is required to provide the additional 25%.
Jail overcrowding is another issue Frye indicates he intends to weigh in on, though details of what he has in mind were not included in a news release he provided the Daily News.
State lawmakers have until March 14 to conclude this year's General Assembly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.