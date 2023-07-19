GREENSBURG – Hannah Fuel, 14, was named Grand Champion Expert Showman at Friday’s Decatur County 4-H Fair Dairy Show.
One of her nine entries, “Susie” also won as Grand Champion Junior Heifer.
For someone who’s been showing cattle for six years, those marks are great achievements.
And the banners and trophies are definitely welcome additions to Hannah’s growing display of award regalia.
But the one thing she’s happiest about it being named Grand Champion Expert Showmanship in the Dairy division because it qualified her to compete in the Tom Swain Showmanship Contest Tuesday night. And that’s been her lifelong dream
“It’s feels amazing,” she said.
But what concerns her most is getting all of her other animals ready for their shows.
Hannah is the daughter of David and Jill Fuel. He is an employee at BG Reiger Farms, and she’s a Business Site Leader for Honda.
The Fuels are raising a daughter who already has her mind made up about where she wants to go in her future; she wants to become a large animal veterinarian at either Purdue or Wisconsin.
“I have 12 more years to wait, but that’s okay,” she said.
Hannah feeds the herd twice a day. She gives each of them names, and she likes to spend her free time walking with them around the farm.
She helps around the farm milking the cows after they’ve calved and cleans up after the herd daily.
The work involved doesn’t seem to bother her.
“It’s what I want to do,” she said.
