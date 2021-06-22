Every Hoosier witnessed firsthand the overwhelming effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and felt the shift in the economic health of downtowns across our state. The Indiana Main Street program focuses on revitalization built around a community’s unique heritage and attributes. Part of the movement’s approach emphasizes economic vitality, focusing on capital, incentives, and other economic or financial tools to assist new and existing downtown businesses.
The pandemic proved to be a hefty challenge for Main Street programs across the country as they sought new, innovative ways to support struggling businesses. Small business owners often rely on the support of a strong Main Street program, but local main street programs’ budgets have also experienced cuts due to COVID-19.
Indiana Main Street (IMS), which is managed by the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs, responded by creating a new grant designed to provide financial support for ongoing activities of designated IMS programs. Special attention was given to programs that lost funding specifically due to the pandemic. Last August, 40 IMS programs were awarded $5,000 each to help coordinate programming and direct technical assistance for local small businesses. The feedback received from these communities and business owners illustrates just how impactful $5,000 could be.
By supporting Main Street programs, many Hoosier small businesses continued receiving some of the crucial services they rely upon, helping them through the worst of the pandemic.
IMS saw the impact $5,000 could have but knew there was more to do. According to Main Street America, 91% of Main Street programs have reported the demand for their services has increased since the start of the pandemic. Small businesses are some of the biggest contributors to Indiana’s rural economy, and Main Street organizations are essential aids for local businesses. These IMS programs, despite funding challenges, had the capacity and wherewithal to continue effectively offering assistance.
This is why OCRA, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the IMS program decided another round of grant funding was critical. Award amounts were increased and a focus was placed on local programs and their internal capacity. Of the more than 50 grant applications received, 15 local programs were awarded grants ranging between $5,000 to $25,000 per organization. Collectively between both rounds, 55 programs were awarded a total of $405,000 in funding.
Below is a summary of how area Main Street organization plans to use the awarded funding:
- Batesville Main Street is awarded $15,000 to offset salary expenses to retain the program director and the director’s participation in the virtual Main Street America Conference.
- Greenfield Main Street, Inc. is awarded $15,000 for the program director’s salary expenses and to assist with special COVID-19 friendly event programs throughout the year.
- New Castle Main Street, Inc. is awarded $15,000 to hire a downtown ambassador and help create a clean, safe, welcoming environment along with new wayfinding signage.
Main Street organizations thrive when local volunteers roll up their sleeves and help contribute toward the cause. As Gov. Eric Holcomb and Lt. Gov. Crouch have said from the very beginning, we are all in this together. Only when we are all collectively devoted to ensuring our cities and towns recover will we be able to put the pandemic behind us.
-Information provided.
