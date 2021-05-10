BATESVILLE – Batesville residents will soon have a new skatepark if a crowdfunding campaign reaches its goal of raising $50,000 by July 7.
If successful, the project led by Batesville Parks and Recreation will receive a matching grant as part of the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority’s CreatINg Places program.
“This skatepark will provide a new, safe entertainment venue for both youth and families to enjoy,” said Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch. “We are pleased to partner with Batesville Parks and Recreation to increase physical activity and provide more opportunities to promote health and wellness.”
Funds from this campaign will be used to build a 10,000 square foot skatepark in The Plex at Liberty Park. The skatepark will be designed by Hunter Skateparks.
“The Batesville community has been lobbying for a community skatepark since the 1980s. Building this park now addresses many current community issues such as physical inactivity, teen depression, a need to attract tourists and retain young families to our community,” said Amy Glaser-Carpenter, organizer. “In order to build this park, Batesville Area Skatepark Advocacy is partnering with the City of Batesville and Batesville Parks and Recreation. The mission and purpose of the Batesville Skatepark Project is to encourage physical activity and creative outdoor play by offering a cost free opportunity within our community for people of all ages and skill levels.”
The CreatINg Places program is available to projects located in Indiana communities. Non-profit entities (with 501c3 or 501c4 status) and local units of government are eligible to apply.
Eligible projects must have a minimum total development cost of $10,000, where the recipient will receive $5,000 in IHCDA matching funds should it successfully raise $5,000 through Patronicity. IHCDA will provide matching grant funds up to $50,000 per project.
The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority, chaired by Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, provides housing opportunities, promotes self-sufficiency and strengthens communities in order to build an Indiana with a sustainable quality of life for all Hoosiers in the community of their choice.
For more information, visit in.gov/ihcda.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.