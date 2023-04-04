RUSHVILLE – Sponsors, donations and volunteers are needed to help offset the cost and supply the manpower needed to bring a touring tribute to veterans to Rush County.
As was previously reported in the Daily News, a traveling replica of the monument in our nation’s capitol that pays tribute to the more than 58,000 U.S. military deaths in Vietnam is coming to Rushville late this summer, as is The Cost of Freedom Exhibit.
“Both corporate and individual sponsorships are important to insure the success of bringing this national touring exhibit to Rushville,” Larry Mull, treasurer of the Benevolent Group of Rushville, said. “It’s been 23 years since a 50% model traveling wall was at the Rush County Fairgrounds.”
In May 2021, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier was brought to Rushville and at that time many people asked if the Vietnam Veteran Traveling Wall, which was here in 2000, could be brought back to Rush County.
A group of volunteers working together to help make Rushville and Rush County a better place, known as The Benevolent Group of Rushville, Inc., heard those requests and is bringing a bigger, more comprehensive exhibit to Rush County.
The exhibits are scheduled to be at the Rush County Fairgrounds from August 30 to September 3.
The traveling wall exhibit is an 80% replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall that is on permanent display in our nation’s capitol, and The Cost of Freedom Exhibit consists of panels honoring the sacrifices of our country from World War I through August 26, 2021.
Admission to the exhibits will be free, and it will be available for viewing 24 hours per day while it’s in town.
Since this is such a large event, volunteers will be needed to help provide security, assist with parking, etc.
To help offset expenses associated with bringing these exhibits to town, a fundraising goal of $15,000 has been set.
“On behalf of The Benevolent Group of Rushville, we invite you to become a sponsor for these exhibits,” Benevolent Group President Tom Stumpf said. “We are currently looking for sponsors who are willing to help us reach our goal. We hope to make this a memorable event for Rush County and our surrounding area.”
Donations may be mailed to: BGORI/The Wall c/o Larry Mull, 763 N. 650 W., Rushville, IN 46173.
“We’re asking people to help us honor, respect and remember those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice,” Stumpf said.
“It takes a village,” Mull added. “We’re asking people to help us cover the expenses of this four-day exhibit to honor American veterans.”
