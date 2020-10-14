GREENSBURG – Beginning Thursday, Oct. 22, Expression Florist & Greenhouses will be hosting a fundraiser for Our Hospice of South Central Indiana in honor of Glenn and Eileen Whitaker.
Glenn retired from South Decatur after a life of coaching and teaching.
Eileen was an avid Cougar fan who always right beside Glenn. She was also an artist who studied around the world and her artwork will be for purchase at Expression.
Organizers are asking $25 for the first picture and $15 for each additional picture.
All funds will go directly to Hospice.
The pictures will be available from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday to Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Please come out to support an amazing organization, honor two wonderful people, and pick up some beautiful artwork for your home or for gifts!
Information provided
