Fundraiser established to provide aid after Batesville fire

BATESVILLE — A fundraiser has been created to financially help those displaced by a fatal fire, which destroyed a Batesville home located at 106 N. Park Avenue on Monday, August 31.
One person died as a result of the fire and nine others who occupied the two-story duplex were displaced.
“Within hours of the fire I was already receiving requests from organizations and community members on how they could help,” the City of Batesville’s Community Development Director Steven Harmyer said. “We decided to establish a secure, one-stop location for financial donations to ensure any funds are received directly by those affected by the fire. The fund was established in coordination with FCN Bank and the Hispanic Community Advisory Committee and every dollar will go directly to the displaced individuals.”
The fundraiser began Thursday, September 3 and will run through Friday, September 18. Harmeyer will oversee the fundraiser in partnership with the Hispanic Community Advisory Committee.
Harmeyer spoke of the compassion the Batesville community has for others after tragedy strikes.
“It is amazing how this area responds when a tragedy occurs. In 2017, an apartment fire in Batesville displaced 22 individuals. The community came together like never before,” Harmeyer said. “An astonishing $40,000 was raised in 48 hours plus resources such as housing, clothing and other material goods were donated in such a large amount that it benefited the victims not only short-term, but long-term. It’s the sense of family and community that makes places like Batesville and Greensburg so unique. Our communities are filled with people and organizations who are willing to be there when someone, sometimes even a stranger, needs a helping hand.”
Monetary donations may be made by visiting any FCN Bank location and requesting to donate to the “Displaced Victims Benefit” account.
Donations such as clothing are not being accepted.
“As a city employee and lifelong resident, there is no greater obligation I have than to help others when they need it the most,” Harmeyer said. “While our first responders directly contributed to saving lives, we make it our mission as a community to support and help these families recover as much as we possibly can.”
Harmeyer would like to thank local law enforcement, firefighters and first responders and other community groups who’ve aided in recovery efforts for those impacted by the fire.
“My appreciation goes to the law enforcement and firefighters who made the split-second, life-saving decisions that kept this event from becoming worse. It’s the work our first responders do every day that is making a real difference in our community,” Harmeyer said. “Also, following this fire, I appreciate organizations such as Batesville Community Schools, Kiwanis, Amack’s Well, Red Cross and area churches who immediately responded to help right away.”
For more information contact Harmeyer at sharmeyer@batesvilleindiana.us or 812-933-6113.
