CARTHAGE — A GoFundMe fundraiser has been started with the goal of collecting funds to aid the Carthage Police Department in replacing the department’s one vehicle.
The one vehicle is used between seven officers. Officer Chris Brooks of Carthage is the organizer of the fundraising effort.
The current vehicle is out of commission due to safety issues. This is the sole vehicle after the department lost the Chief’s Tahoe in an accident.
According to the GoFundMe page, to purchase a new vehicle and outfit it with the necessary tools such as lights, siren, computer mount, rifle mount, graphics, and a new radio, about $52,000 needs to be raised per the quote for a 2020 Tahoe.
“We are hopeful to be able to raise this so we can purchase at least one vehicle. The ultimate goal would be to purchase two vehicles if that is possible,” Brooks noted on the site.
To view the GoFundMe, please visit: https://gf.me/v/c/ddwq/car-purchase-for-small-police-department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.