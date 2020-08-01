GREENSBURG – Farmers Feeding the Flock is a fundraiser for the Greensburg Community Bread of Life soup kitchen. This year the 35-acre soybean field is provided by S & G Farms and is located on county road 300 N in Decatur County, two miles east of North Decatur High School.
The field was planted in late May after wheat, which was planted last fall and was cut while still green and harvested as haylage for S & G’s Angus cattle. The recent rains have really helped the field to grow and show good promise for what the Bread of Life hopes will be a successful yield for the September or early October harvest.
The cost per acre for the seed, fertilizer, spray chemicals for weeds and bugs, equipment used to prepare and harvest comes to about $340 per acre. This does not include the cost of the land, labor, or interest. We are happy to announce this is the third year for a very successful fundraiser. The community has greatly enhanced this project and agricultural businesses have graciously supported us each year.
There are three objectives to this project:
- Utilize a local resources to help grow funds for the Bread of Life.
- Help educate the community about the cost and risk of crop farming.
- Promote agriculture in Decatur County as agriculture truly is the Bread of Life.
The 2020 soybean field shows great promise at this point to produce a good yield. The crop will be sold at harvest with the funds going to the Bread of Life to help people with food insecurity.
Greensburg Community Bread of Life would like to thank S & G Farms, owned by Tom Stewart, Jim Stewart and Steve Gunn along with their sons Andrew Stewart, Nick Stewart and Josh Gunn for allowing the Bread of Life to utilize the 35 acre soybean field. In addition, S & G Farms has provided all the field work with their equipment as another way to show their support.
Farmers Feeding the Flock fundraiser is funded by asking businesses and individuals to sponsor an acre or more which totals $340 per acre. If you would like to sponsor an acre please send your donation to:
Greensburg Community Bread of Life
P.O. Box 42
Greensburg, IN 47240
or visit our website at www.greensburgbreadoflife.com
For Further information please contact:
Melissa Foist – Executive Director of the Bread of Life 812-663-1055
Merrill Smith – Committee Chairman 812-525-1769
Andrew Stewart – S&G Farms 812-614-4867
Steve Gunn – S&G Farms 812-593-0590
