RUSHVILLE – Are you a Non-Profit looking for Fund Raising Opportunities?
Come join others at the Heart of Rushville Farmers’ and Artisans’ Market. Organizers are looking for a few groups that might like to do an event at the Farmers’ Market on a Saturday. Currently, there is one group that will be doing a root-beer float day at the end of May.
Would your group like to do a strawberry shortcake day? Or serve breakfast sandwiches one Saturday. Or perhaps bring cookies and lemonade on a hot day?
Organizers hope to bring more and more diversified events to the Farmers’ Market. They want it to be a community gathering place. They have tables and chairs and even large umbrellas, so they can help you make your fundraiser a fun event.
If you are interested in your group participating at the Market, please contact Market Master Joyce Miller. She can be reached at huckleberryhutch@yahoo.com or 765-561-2572.
