Fundraising effort finally underway

GREENSBURG – The evening of June 3 brought good weather conditions, allowing the 28-acre corn field provided by John and Adele Corya to be planted as the second annual "Farmer's Feeding the Flock" Greensburg Community Bread of Life fundraiser got underway.
"It took all of 55 minutes to complete the task," said Bread of Life volunteer and fundraiser organizer Merrill Smith.
"We planted 24 rows at a time and put on 34,000 seeds per acre at a depth of 2.5 inches in 30-inch rows," said Smith. "We are just most fortunate that the anonymous owner of the tractor and planter took time to do this small field when he was only halfway through planting his own fields. This is truly a gift of time and resources to the Bread of Life."
To help with this project, acres are available for sponsorship at $365 per acre.
This year, for the first time, fans of the fundraiser and supporters of Bread of Life may purchase T-shirts to show their support.
"The T-shirts are only $10," said Bread of Life Administrative Assistant Kristin Wolfe.
Orders for the T-shirts are being taken through the end of the month.
They are expected to be available for distribution by July 8.
T-shirts can be ordered by stopping by the Bread of Life, 700 Randall Street, from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday or online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/farmers-feeding-the-flock-2019-tickets-63266345342.
Donations, no matter the size, are also greatly appreciated and help provide free meals to those in need.
Check should payable and mailed to the Greensburg Community Bread of Life, PO Box 42, Greensburg, IN 47240.
Donations can also be made online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/farmers-feeding-the-flock-2019-tickets-63277910935.
There will be a small service fee for all credit card orders.
Contact Bill Rethlake at 812-663-3111 ext. 7011 or email bill.rethlake@greensburgdailynews.com.
