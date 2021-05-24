RIPLEY COUNTY – Ripley County has received a $250,000 grant from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs.
The Ripley County COVID-19 Economic Recovery Task Force will be responsible for receiving and reviewing the applications.
The purpose of the grant is to provide financial support for the betterment of the people and businesses of Ripley and Franklin County located within the corporate boundaries of Batesville who have had a negative financial impact by the COVID-19 pandemic.
These grants will be awarded in sums of up to $10,000 and there will be no repayment for these funds.
To be eligible for the grant, a business must be a for-profit enterprise with the following:
• For profit enterprises with:
• Small Businesses (100 employees or less)
• Microenterprises (5 employees or less, one must be the owner)
• Job retention must meet 51% of the low to moderate income (LMI) level of $37,350 (Ripley County) or $38,950 (Franklin County) annual income and will be verified by using:
o Income Verification Form and OCRA’s Full-Time Equivalency (FTE) Worksheet
o If a microenterprise, documenting the owner(s) are LMI
• Document that the jobs being retained would be lost if not for the grant.
The potential use of funds is as follows:
• Employee retention, payroll expenses, salaries, etc. (if the applicant has previously received PPP Funds, this funding cannot be utilized for payroll purposes)
• Rents
• Purchase of equipment
• Furnishings, supplies, raw materials, inventory
• Other
The typical prohibited use of funds is as follows:
• For personal use or
• For personal debt
• Other
Applications are available through the Ripley County Economic Development website at https://ripleycountyedc.com/ocragrant/ or an application can be picked up at the following locations:
• Ripley County Economic Development Corporation, located at 220 E. US 50, Versailles
• Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce, located at 301 Shopping Village, Batesville
The application process is from May 24, 2021 through June 16, 2021.
Applications will be reviewed by the panel and notification will be sent to the applicant after a decision has been made.
Applications must be submitted by one of the following:
• IN PERSON to:
o Ripley County Economic Development Corporation, located at 220 E. US 50, Versailles, between the hours 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
• IN PERSON to:
• Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce, located at 301 Shopping Village, Batesville, IN 47006, between the hours 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
• Emailed to Ripley County Economic Development Director, Gary Norman: gnorman@ripleycountyedc.com.
For questions, contact Gary Norman, Ripley County Economic Development Executive Director, at (812) 689-4344 or at gnorman@ripleycountyedc.com.
The Ripley County COVID-19 Economic Recovery Task Force is pleased to serve the members of Ripley County and assist with the financial impact of COVID-19.
