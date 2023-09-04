BATESVILLE – The Coalition for a Drug Free Batesville has been funded by a federal grant for the past nine years and is approaching its 10th year, in which the funding will end. The grant runs from Oct. 1 through Sept. 30 each year. With the federal government funding for this entity coming to an end, the city must now decide if they want to continue the coalition, and if so how to fund it.
Batesville Mayor Mike Bettice explained that several years ago, the federal government sued opioid manufacturers and several states and cities filed their own suits.
The opioid settlement Bettice referred to was the $26 billion national settlement with Johnson & Johnson, AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson. Indiana’s share of the settlement was approximately $508 million and all cities, towns, and counties in the state are participating in the settlement, according to the Attorney General’s website.
The first money that came to the City of Batesville arrived last year in the amount of $70,000, according to Clerk-Treasurer Paul Gates. This funding came in two categories: restricted (can only be used for drug-prevention) and non-restricted (open to be used in any way the city sees fit). Mayor Bettice suggested that he would like to see the council, when the time comes, choose to roll all unrestricted funds into the restricted category to use exclusively for drug prevention and specifically to continue funding the Coalition for a Drug Free Batesville.
With the coalition’s executive director Kim Linkel stepping down, the search is on for a new director. The decision has been made to make the executive director position a part-time position and the City of Batesville hopes to partner with the Batesville Community School Corporation to fund the Coalition.
“I would advocate that we would take the money that we are getting from this opioid settlement and use that as part of the city’s funding for the coalition long-term,” Mayor Bettice said. “I think when ... they say this is opioid settlement money, I think that [all of that] money should be spent on opioid prevention type of things. ... We don’t have a revenue stream that will fund the coalition for a Drug Free Batesville long-term, so I think this is an easy way to transition so we don’t have to go to the taxpayers to fund it. Now, if the school kicks in money, all their money comes from property tax, so taxpayers would be funding it from that source.”
No action was taken at this time by the council.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.